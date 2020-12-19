UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves Release Of $1.67 Billion In Aid To Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

IMF approves release of $1.67 billion in aid to Egypt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the release of a second tranche of aid valued at $1.67 billion for Egypt, saying public debt and Covid-19 threatened its economic recovery.

In June, the board approved a one-year, $5.2 billion financing package for Egypt. With the latest disbursement, more than $3.6 billion will have been released.

"The Egyptian authorities have managed well the Covid-19 pandemic and the related disruption to economic activity," Antoinette Sayeh, the IMF deputy managing director, said.

"There are still risks to the outlook particularly as a second wave of the pandemic increases uncertainty about the pace of the domestic and global recovery.

"The high level of public debt and gross financing needs also leave Egypt vulnerable to volatility in global financial conditions."The IMF carried out a virtual mission to Egypt last month and then announced an agreement in principle for the release of the second tranche, which has now been approved by the board of directors.

Related Topics

IMF Egypt Threatened June Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

8 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

8 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

8 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

8 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.