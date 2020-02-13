UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Begins Debt Talks In Argentina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

IMF begins debt talks in Argentina

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Recession-hit Argentina opened talks Wednesday with a team from the IMF, seeking relief from what President Alberto Fernandez says is an unsustainable foreign debt.

The delegation, led by Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu, arrived in Buenos Aires for a week-long visit as left-wing groups staged public protests to demand a suspension of debt payments.

The government hopes to renegotiate $195 billion of its $311 billion foreign debt, including a deeply unpopular $44 billion bailout loan from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund in 2018.

Argentina's crisis was sparked by a sudden crash in the pesos's value more than 18 months ago, a fall that continued last year.

The country became a market pariah after defaulting in 2001 on $100 billion in debt, something the Peronist Fernandez wants to avoid repeating.

The aim of the IMF mission to Latin America's third-biggest economy is to "continue the ongoing dialogue regarding the Argentine government's economic program and the country's economic perspectives," an IMF spokesperson in Washington told AFP.

"The mission will also be an opportunity to learn more about the authorities' strategy to approach Argentina's debt situation."Fernandez insists Argentina cannot meet debt payments without economic growth, but the country's inflation rate is more than 50 percent -- one of the world's highest -- and there is mounting poverty and joblessness.

Related Topics

Loan IMF World Washington Visit Buenos Aires Argentina 2018 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

9 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

9 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

9 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

10 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.