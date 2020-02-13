IMF begins debt talks in Argentina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Recession-hit Argentina opened talks Wednesday with a team from the IMF, seeking relief from what President Alberto Fernandez says is an unsustainable foreign debt.

The delegation, led by Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu, arrived in Buenos Aires for a week-long visit as left-wing groups staged public protests to demand a suspension of debt payments.

The government hopes to renegotiate $195 billion of its $311 billion foreign debt, including a deeply unpopular $44 billion bailout loan from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund in 2018.

Argentina's crisis was sparked by a sudden crash in the pesos's value more than 18 months ago, a fall that continued last year.

The country became a market pariah after defaulting in 2001 on $100 billion in debt, something the Peronist Fernandez wants to avoid repeating.

The aim of the IMF mission to Latin America's third-biggest economy is to "continue the ongoing dialogue regarding the Argentine government's economic program and the country's economic perspectives," an IMF spokesperson in Washington told AFP.

"The mission will also be an opportunity to learn more about the authorities' strategy to approach Argentina's debt situation."Fernandez insists Argentina cannot meet debt payments without economic growth, but the country's inflation rate is more than 50 percent -- one of the world's highest -- and there is mounting poverty and joblessness.