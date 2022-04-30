UrduPoint.com

IMF Board Approves Two-year $9.8 Bn Credit Line For Colombia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 01:10 AM

IMF board approves two-year $9.8 bn credit line for Colombia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The IMF's Executive Board on Friday approved a two-year, $9.8 billion credit line for Colombia that the South American country can use to help its economy weather shocks from abroad.

"The new arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line will reinforce market confidence and provide added insurance against external risks," such as high inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

"The authorities intend to continue to treat this new arrangement as precautionary and to gradually phase out use of the instrument, conditional on a reduction of global risks." The new credit line cancels a previous $17.2 billion arrangement agreed to in September 2020 to help the country cope with disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colombia has had a Flexible Credit Line since 2009 and the IMF board has renewed it every two years, providing the country with money that could be deployed to head off a crisis.

Sayeh noted that Colombia "has very strong economic fundamentals" and "the authorities remain firmly committed to maintaining very strong macroeconomic policies going forward," noting its economy is recovering from the pandemic and the government is working to raise living standards.

"With a robust recovery underway but risks tilted to the downside, Colombia has taken steps to normalize policies from a crisis footing and manage higher inflation, while strengthening public finances and reducing external imbalances," she said in her statement.

Related Topics

IMF Weather Ukraine Colombia Money September 2020 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

38 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

38 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

38 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

45 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

45 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.