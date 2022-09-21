UrduPoint.com

IMF Calls For Faster Reforms Before Inking Aid Deal With Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IMF calls for faster reforms before inking aid deal with Lebanon

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Tuesday that the IMF is keen to sign a final agreement with Lebanon at the earliest possible to unlock aid for the crisis-hit country, a statement by Lebanon's Council of Ministers reported.

"We also want to complete the required steps from Lebanon, including the approval of reform projects in the parliament and addressing the exchange rate issue," Georgieva said during her meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The international interest in Lebanon is still there, but the required steps should be expedited in Lebanon as time has become very limited in light of the global economic stagnation and fears of global difficulties in energy and food," said Georgieva.

Lebanon has so far failed to form a new cabinet capable of implementing serious reforms to unlock necessary aid from the fund.

Lebanon has been mired in a full-blown financial crisis since late 2019, as its national Currency has lost about 90 percent of its value on the parallel market. According to the United Nations, more than 80 percent of Lebanese people live below the poverty line.

Related Topics

Assembly IMF Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Parliament Lebanon 2019 Market From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

50 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.