UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Chief Georgieva Tells Women: Don't Accept Less!

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

IMF chief Georgieva tells women: Don't accept less!

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Women around the world take on far more unpaid work than men but what they should never do is agree to a lower wage in the workplace, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.

She recounted her experience early in her career during the Soviet era, saying she did not know at the time she could bargain for better conditions.

To women of today she said: "Do not accept to be less paid than your colleague men, ever!" The International Monetary Fund released a report on Tuesday which found that unpaid work "is a substantial part of economic activity that goes unmeasured and is shouldered disproportionally by women." In fact, women do two hours more of unpaid work than men every day and even "in the most egalitarian countries in the world, women do at least 20 percent more unpaid work than men," notably chores around the home, the report said.

To address that issue, governments must invest in infrastructure, to provide water and electricity and internet access, but also provide services such as childcare and elder care, and improve education opportunities, to help women "replace unpaid work with paid work." In more advanced economies, that means "implementing family-friendly policies such as parental leave and taxation of secondary earners, enhancing the efficiency of labor markets, and promoting flexible work arrangements." But asked by one young woman how to achieve professional success, Georgieva offered no easy solutions:"You have to be competent and to be more confident."She also said quotas for hiring women in private firms were not a perfect solution "but it's pragmatic" since it could provide a faster path to gender equity in the workplace. Otherwise it will take a "very, very long time."

Related Topics

IMF Internet World Electricity Education Water Young Women Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

10 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

10 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

10 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

10 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.