Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday endorsed US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan to deal with the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The US does have fiscal space to take additional relief and support measures," she told reporters.

And it is "appropriate" to use that firepower "given the exceptional uncertainties, and most importantly, given the fact that there is still a lot of pain for households and businesses."