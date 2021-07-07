IMF chief urges G20 to prevent 'devastating' blow to poorest

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

Warning of a "deepening divergence" between rich and poor, she called on the G20 to take urgent steps to keep developing nations from falling further behind in vaccine access and to repair their fortunes. She said "speed is of the essence" but the price tag is relatively small.