IMF Chief Warns Omicron Could Slow Global Growth

Sat 04th December 2021

IMF chief warns Omicron could slow global growth

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery from the pandemic, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

"A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," she said.

