IMF Forecasts Macao's Economy To Grow 15.5 Pct This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) --:The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the economy of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to grow by 15.5 percent this year and 23.3 percent next year, the Monetary Authority of Macao said on Wednesday.

Affirming the Macao SAR government's policy response in containing COVID-19 and the effective deployment of fiscal resources to soften its adverse impact on the economy, an IMF report released on Wednesday expected domestic demand and the revival of visitor arrivals to support Macao's economy to grow by 15.5 percent this year, according to the SAR's monetary watchdog.

Underpinned by increased investments and Macao's further integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the report forecast Macao's economic growth to accelerate to 23.3 percent next year and the long-term potential growth rate to be around 3.5 percent.

Related Topics

IMF China Saudi Arabia Riyals Government

