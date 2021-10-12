IMF lowers China growth predictions for 2021 and 2022

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China's economy will grow slower than initially expected this year owing to a "stronger-than-anticipated" pullback in public spending, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday while warning that a weakening property market could bring a further blow.

Predicting 8.0 percent growth for this year, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report that "large-scale disorderly corporate debt defaults or restructuring, for instance in China's property sector, could reverberate widely".