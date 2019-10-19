UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Members Put Off Voting Change; Agree To Boost Lending Capacity

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

IMF members put off voting change; agree to boost lending capacity

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Global finance ministers agreed Friday to double a key pool of money that the International Monetary Fund can use to aid distressed countries but again put off giving more votes to major emerging economies.

The IMF has been working to restructure its voting shares to give more weight to growing economies like China, India and Brazil but some traditional powers have resisted since they stand to lose influence in the institution.

Despite a prior commitment to complete the new voting distribution before now, IMF membership at this week's annual meetings kicked the can down the road, committing instead to revisit the issue at the latest by December 2023, according to a statement on Friday.

However, a new division of voting power "would be expected to result in increases in the quota shares of dynamic economies in line with their relative positions in the world economy," the statement said.

The Washington-based lender, founded in the wake of World War II, has traditionally been controlled by the United States and western European countries.

But major developing economies, which account for a growing share of global GDP, warn that without a shift of the power structure the IMF risks losing legitimacy and the ability to influence economic policies.

But the IMF's governing body did agree to a plan to shore up the crisis lender's resources, doubling to $500 billion a temporary fund provided by 40 of the fund's 189 members, the statement said.

The IMF gets most of its resources through member quotas but since the review was pushed back it will rely on the special fund, known as the New Arrangements to Borrow, to ensure it has sufficient resources to ward off a new crisis.

The NAB was rolled back following the global financial crisis and the current iteration was approved for five years through November 2022.

"I welcome this high-level endorsement, which demonstrates the strong support of our membership for the fund's mission," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Related Topics

India IMF World National Accountability Bureau China Road Brazil United States Money November December World War Share Weight Billion

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

8 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.