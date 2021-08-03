UrduPoint.com

IMF Officially Approves $650 Bn New Reserves For Member Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

IMF officially approves $650 bn new reserves for member countries

New York, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations, the last step in an initiative to boost liquidity for the most vulnerable countries.

The move increases by 456 billion the stock of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the International Monetary Fund's currency, giving countries more funds to draw on as they struggle to recover from economic hit from Covid-19.

"This is a historic decision -- the largest SDR allocation in the history of the IMF and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis," IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

"It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis," she said.

The program, which was approved by the IMF's executive board in mid-July, will be implemented on August 23.

Newly-issued SDRs -- which are based on a basket of major currencies -- will be allocated to member countries in proportion to their quota in the Washington-based institution.

Emerging and developing nations are to receive around $275 billion, the IMF said.

But "we will also continue to engage actively with our membership to identify viable options for voluntary channeling of SDRs from wealthier to poorer and more vulnerable member countries to support their pandemic recovery and achieve resilient and sustainable growth," Georgieva said.

Wealthy countries could, for example, transfer their SDRs by using those attributed to them to finance the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust Fund, which would increase the supply of low-cost loans to the poorest countries.

Anti-poverty group Oxfam welcomed the IMF's decision.

The "new SDRs will bring much-needed liquidity to struggling developing countries without adding to their unsustainable debt burdens," Nadia Daar, head of the Washington-based NGO, said in a statement.

It is "unfathomable that wealthy nations would fail to reallocate a substantial portion of their SDRs -- at least $100 billion as agreed by the G7" at a mid-June summit, she said.

It is also necessary for governments to "work transparently and together with civil society" so that SDRs are used wisely, Daar added.

Created in 1969, SDRs are not a Currency and have no material existence.

Their value is based on a basket of five major international currencies: the US Dollar, the euro, the British pound, China's renminbi or Yuan and the Japanese Yen.

Once issued, SDRs can be used either as a reserve currency that stabilizes the value of a country's domestic currency, or converted into stronger currencies to finance investments.

For poorer countries, the interest is also to obtain hard currencies without having to pay substantial interest rates.

Related Topics

IMF Dollar China Civil Society Euro August From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to ..

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to register Beneficial Owner data

31 minutes ago
 Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

31 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

45 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new e ..

Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new era for global e-commerce

46 minutes ago
 Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexi ..

Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilater ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.