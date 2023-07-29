Open Menu

IMF Paves Way To Disburse $7.5bn To Argentina In 'challenging' Backdrop

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Argentina could receive a much-needed disbursement of funds from the IMF, the lender said Friday, with a fresh staff-level agreement paving the way for access to $7.5 billion.

The deal, involving combined reviews of the country's $44 billion loan program, aims to "support Argentina's policy efforts and near-term balance of payments needs" as the country grapples with a tough economic backdrop, the International Monetary Fund said.

The latest agreement is also subject to approval by the IMF executive board, and could help keep the South American nation afloat while its presidential race is underway -- with the winner of the election to take office in December.

"Argentina's economic situation has become very challenging," the fund said. "Key program targets through end-June were missed on account of the larger-than-anticipated impact of the drought, as well as policy slippages and delays.

" Completion of the combined reviews will allow Argentina access of about $7.5 billion.

This comes under part of an earlier 30-month arrangement, approved in March 2022, totaling $44 billion.

The recent discussions "focused on reaching agreement on a policy package to rebuild reserves and enhance fiscal order," said the IMF statement.

The fund added that "safeguarding stability and addressing underlying imbalances -- high inflation and low reserve coverage -- are fundamental to secure a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth over the medium term."Argentina is the target of the largest IMF assistance program as it grapples with annual inflation exceeding 100 percent, a severe shortage of foreign exchange and a poverty level of about 40 percent.

Related Topics

Election Loan IMF Shortage Exchange Drought Argentina March December From Agreement Race Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

5 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

10 minutes ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

10 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

10 minutes ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

10 minutes ago
Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

21 minutes ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

23 minutes ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

23 minutes ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

21 minutes ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

28 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous