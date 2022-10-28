UrduPoint.com

IMF Predicts Robust Growth For Cambodia, Driven By FTAs, High Vaccination Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM

IMF predicts robust growth for Cambodia, driven by FTAs, high vaccination rate

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that Cambodia's economic growth is expected to be robust this year and the next couple of years, supported by free trade agreements and high vaccination rate.

In its Regional Economic Outlook Report for Asia and Pacific: Sailing into Headwinds, the IMF said Cambodia's growth is projected at 5.1 percent in 2022, 6.2 percent in 2023 and 6.6 percent in 2024.

The Southeast Asian nation saw robust consumption, services and export in the first half of 2022, supported by high vaccination rate, the report said.

It added that the kingdom will see faster than expected recovery in the tourism industry.

Davide Furceri, deputy division chief of the IMF's Regional Studies, Asia and Pacific Department, said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement have also given a boost to these growth rates.

"Regarding the trade agreements, I think this is a good step for many countries to the extent it signals international cooperation more broadly," he said in a press conference via video link.

"So, I think the participation in the RCEP is a good step not only for the short term, but also for the medium term," Furceri added.

Entered into force in January 2022, the RCEP trade deal comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and their five trading partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

IMF Thailand Australia China Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam January Agreement Industry Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

49 minutes ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

9 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

9 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

9 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.