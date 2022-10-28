IMF predicts robust growth for Cambodia, driven by FTAs, high vaccination rate

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that Cambodia's economic growth is expected to be robust this year and the next couple of years, supported by free trade agreements and high vaccination rate.

In its Regional Economic Outlook Report for Asia and Pacific: Sailing into Headwinds, the IMF said Cambodia's growth is projected at 5.1 percent in 2022, 6.2 percent in 2023 and 6.6 percent in 2024.

The Southeast Asian nation saw robust consumption, services and export in the first half of 2022, supported by high vaccination rate, the report said.

It added that the kingdom will see faster than expected recovery in the tourism industry.

Davide Furceri, deputy division chief of the IMF's Regional Studies, Asia and Pacific Department, said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement have also given a boost to these growth rates.

"Regarding the trade agreements, I think this is a good step for many countries to the extent it signals international cooperation more broadly," he said in a press conference via video link.

"So, I think the participation in the RCEP is a good step not only for the short term, but also for the medium term," Furceri added.

Entered into force in January 2022, the RCEP trade deal comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and their five trading partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.