IMF projects global inflation nearing peak, stabilizing next year

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The current inflation spike hitting countries across the world will peak in the months to come and stabilize by the middle of next year, the IMF predicted Wednesday.

"Headline inflation is projected to peak in the final months of 2021, with inflation expected back to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022 for both advanced economies and emerging markets country groups, and with risks tilted to the upside," the Washington-based crisis lender said in a chapter of its new World Economic Outlook.