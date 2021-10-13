UrduPoint.com

IMF Raises 2021 GDP Growth Forecast For Slovenia To 6.3 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

IMF raises 2021 GDP growth forecast for Slovenia to 6.3 pct

LJUBLJANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday increased the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Slovenia for 2021 to 6.3 percent - up from 3.9 percent forecast in May.

This is higher than the forecast of 6.1 percent growth for 2021 issued by the Slovenian government institute UMAR last month.

The GDP growth forecast for 2022 was increased to 4.6 percent, compared to 4.5 percent forecast in May, the IMF said in a report.

The IMF set Slovenia's inflation at 1.4 percent this year, and 1.8 percent in 2022, while the unemployment rate is expected to reach 4.5 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2022.

"The global economic recovery is continuing, even as the pandemic re-surges," the IMF said.

Related Topics

IMF Slovenia May From Government

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

18 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

37 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

20 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

20 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.