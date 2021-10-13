IMF raises 2021 GDP growth forecast for Slovenia to 6.3 pct

LJUBLJANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday increased the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Slovenia for 2021 to 6.3 percent - up from 3.9 percent forecast in May.

This is higher than the forecast of 6.1 percent growth for 2021 issued by the Slovenian government institute UMAR last month.

The GDP growth forecast for 2022 was increased to 4.6 percent, compared to 4.5 percent forecast in May, the IMF said in a report.

The IMF set Slovenia's inflation at 1.4 percent this year, and 1.8 percent in 2022, while the unemployment rate is expected to reach 4.5 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2022.

"The global economic recovery is continuing, even as the pandemic re-surges," the IMF said.