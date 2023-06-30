Open Menu

IMF Reaches 3 Bln USD Staff-level Deal With Pakistan To Stabilize Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IMF reaches 3 bln USD staff-level deal with Pakistan to stabilize economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the IMF has said.

The staff-level agreement on a nine-month SBA in the amount of around 3 billion U.S. Dollars is subject to approval by the IMF Executive board, with its consideration expected by mid-July, said the IMF on Thursday.

The new SBA will support the authorities' immediate efforts to stabilize the economy from recent external shocks, preserve macroeconomic stability and provide a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners, the global lender said.

It added that the new SBA would also create space for social and development spending through improved domestic revenue mobilization and careful spending execution to help address the needs of the Pakistani people.

