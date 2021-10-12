UrduPoint.com

IMF Reaffirms 'full Confidence' In Head Georgieva

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The IMF Executive board reaffirmed on Monday its "full confidence" in the Washington-based crisis lender's chief, Kristalina Georgieva, keeping her on as managing director after she was hit with allegations of data tampering.

"Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties," the institution's governing body said, adding it had concluded Georgieva had not "played an improper role."

