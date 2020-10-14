UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Said Governments Should Target Scarce Resources To New Jobs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

IMF said governments should target scarce resources to new jobs

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :As demands increase on their limited resources, governments will need to raise taxes on wealthier families and firms and target spending away from protecting "old jobs," the IMF said Wednesday.

As countries continue to struggle with the economic damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report also urges policymakers to invest in job-creating projects like infrastructure and green energy.

Governments have injected a stunning $12 trillion into the global economy since the start of the pandemic, but now "many countries will need to do more with less, given increasingly tight budget constraints," Vitor Gaspar, head of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, said in a blog post about the report.

As the recovery continues, policymakers "should become more selective and avoid standing in the way of necessary sectoral reallocations as activity resumes," he and his coauthors said.

"Support should shift gradually from protecting old jobs to getting people back to work," by reducing measures like wage subsidies in favor of training to give people skills to find new employment.

With low interest rates making borrowing easier, boosting public investment -- beginning with maintenance and ramping up projects -- can create jobs and spur economic growth.

Steps like a broad tax cut are "unlikely to be cost-effective" and would have limited impact on promoting growth and jobs, the report said.

A better alternative would be "to accelerate job-intensive public investments such as maintenance or public works."With public debt in many cases approaching 100 percent of GDP, including in the United States, governments also may need "revenue-enhancing measures, including both increasing tax compliance and the progressivity of taxes on more affluent" firms that may have profited from the pandemic, the IMF said.

"The design of corporate income taxes to appropriately capture very high profits of firms in a rapidly changing economy, including those that made windfall profits during the crisis, can help finance priority areas."

Related Topics

IMF Budget United States May Post From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 minute ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

9 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

12 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

13 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

13 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.