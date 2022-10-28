UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Growth In Asia-Pacific Region To Show Down In 2022-2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

IMF says growth in Asia-Pacific region to show down in 2022-2023

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report released on Friday that economic growth in the Asia and Pacific region is expected to slow down in 2022 and 2023.

This reflects headwinds from several aspects, including global financial tightening and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the report. Asia's strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than-expected second quarter, said the IMF.

It cut growth forecasts for Asia and the Pacific to 4 percent this year and 4.3 percent next year, down by 0.9 and 0.8 percentage points, respectively, compared to the April forecasts.

The levels in April's outlook were well below the 5.5 percent average over the last two decades. However, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, believed that "Asia remains a relative bright spot in an increasingly dimming global economy.

" The report said that the U.S. Federal Reserve has become much more aggressive in tightening its monetary policy as the United States inflation remains stubbornly high. This has translated into tighter financial conditions for Asia.

Most but not all countries in Asia have seen a deterioration of their terms of trade, and this has been an important factor behind Currency depreciations so far this year, it said.

Srinivasan said that for policymakers, further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored. He also suggested that fiscal consolidation is needed to stabilize public debt and support the monetary policy stance.

Related Topics

IMF United States April All From Asia

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

24 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

1 hour ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.