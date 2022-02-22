UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Somalia Funding At Risk Over Election Delays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

IMF says Somalia funding at risk over election delays

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The International Monetary Fund could stop its programme in Somalia in three months if long-postponed national elections encounter fresh delays, a senior official told AFP, as she began a mission to the troubled Horn of Africa nation on Tuesday.

The IMF's programme in Somalia is due for a review in mid-May, but election delays mean that a new administration may not be ready to endorse planned reforms in time, said Laura Jaramillo Mayor, the fund's mission chief for the country.

"That review of the IMF supportive programme for Somalia needs to be completed by May 17th 2022, if it is not completed by that date the programme automatically terminates," she told AFP in an interview.

That in turn would severely affect the impoverished country's budget and an agreement to reduce its debt from $5.2 billion (4.6 billion Euros) in 2018 to a target of $557 million eventually, she added.

Somalia's polls are more than a year behind schedule, with voting for the lower house of parliament due to be completed by Friday -- a deadline many observers expect the country to miss, with over 100 seats still pending.

Under the terms of the IMF programme, Somalia's debt could fall to $557 million or around six percent of its estimated gross domestic product as early as "next year", allowing Mogadishu to attract more funding from international partners and help develop its private sector, Jaramillo said.

One of the poorest countries in the world, with nearly 70 percent of its population living on less than $1.90 a day, Somalia is struggling to recover from decades of civil war and has also been battling an Islamist insurgency for decades.

Every month, the country's Federal government runs short of $10 million to cover crucial expenses such as staff salaries.

But Jaramillo said Somali authorities have worked hard to strengthen government institutions, particularly in terms of tax collection and controlling public spending.

Somalia's GDP grew by two percent in 2021, according to the IMF, which has been working with the country since 2015.

"Overall, we see a lot of potential for Somalia's growth for 2022 and going forward," Jaramillo said.

But the year has begun on a difficult note for Somalis, with a severe drought affecting four million people, a quarter of its population, and forcing more than 550,000 to leave their homes in search of food and water.

The IMF will have to revise its growth forecasts if the next rainy season also fails, said Jaramillo.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia IMF World Water Parliament Budget Drought Mogadishu May 2015 2018 From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

10 minutes ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

14 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>