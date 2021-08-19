IMF Says Withholding Funds From Afghanistan Amid Uncertainty
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The IMF will withhold funds to Afghanistan amid the uncertainty over the status of the leadership in Kabul, a spokesperson for the lender told AFP.
"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access... IMF resources," the official said.
