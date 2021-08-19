UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Withholding Funds From Afghanistan Amid Uncertainty

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The IMF will withhold funds to Afghanistan amid the uncertainty over the status of the leadership in Kabul, a spokesperson for the lender told AFP.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access... IMF resources," the official said.

hs/ft

