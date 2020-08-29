IMF staff reaches agreement with Ecuador on $6.5 bn loan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :IMF staff reached an agreement with Ecuador on Friday on a $6.5 billion, 37-month loan program to help the country deal with the dual shock of Covid-19 and the plunge in oil prices.

The IMF said the Extended Fund Facility follows Quito's successful renegotiation with bondholders, and complements a $643 million emergency loan the Washington-based crisis lender provided in May.

The new loan is subject to approval by the IMF board.