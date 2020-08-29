UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Staff Reaches Agreement With Ecuador On $6.5 Bn Loan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ecuador on $6.5 bn loan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :IMF staff reached an agreement with Ecuador on Friday on a $6.5 billion, 37-month loan program to help the country deal with the dual shock of Covid-19 and the plunge in oil prices.

The IMF said the Extended Fund Facility follows Quito's successful renegotiation with bondholders, and complements a $643 million emergency loan the Washington-based crisis lender provided in May.

The new loan is subject to approval by the IMF board.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Oil Quito Ecuador May Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

57 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

49 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.