IMF staff will return to HQ from June 1 as US quells virus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :After more than a year of telework, the IMF will gradually shift back to having staff work in-person at its Washington headquarters as the United States brings its Covid-19 outbreak under control, the fund's spokesman said Thursday.

"Like many others, after remote working for the past year, we will resume limited operations at our Washington, DC headquarters, with a phased return of staff to our buildings, beginning June 1," Gerry Rice told reporters.

"This easing of work-from-home status reflects the improving health and safety conditions related to Covid-19 in the DC metropolitan area.

" Like most offices in Washington, the crisis lender closed its doors in March 2020 as the danger of Covid-19 became clear.

The institution then held its fall and spring meetings virtually.

Rice said there will be a "phased return" of employees, and "many aspects of our virtual mode of operation will continue" as the IMF moves towards a full reopening of its headquarters in the months to come.

"The fund has been able to maintain full service to our member countries during the pandemic, indeed, in many ways, unprecedented service," Rice said.