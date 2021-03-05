UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF, Zambia To Continue Debt Relief Talks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

IMF, Zambia to continue debt relief talks

Lusaka, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said talks with Zambia over a possible bailout would continue over the next few weeks to address remaining fiscal challenges.

The debt-ridden southern African country became the continent's first coronavirus-era sovereign default after skipping a $42.5-million (35.5-million-euro) interest payment on a eurobond in November last year.

Zambian authorities requested funding from the IMF in December to finance reforms and tackle a ballooning external debt of almost $12 billion, around $3 billion of which is owed to China.

Virtual talks between the two parties started on February 11 and ended on Wednesday without a final decision.

"Significant progress has been made and discussions are expected to continue in the next few weeks," the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.

"Key challenges remain," it added, citing fiscal reforms to be implemented and efforts to make more efficient use of public resources among others.

The head of the IMF staff team, David Robinson, said the parties had reached a "broad agreement" on the causes of Zambia's "underlying macroeconomic imbalances".

"Resolving the macroeconomic challenges will require navigating the need to continue to support the population.

.. through the pandemic in a constrained fiscal environment," he noted.

Zambia has applied for loan restructuring under a new G20 debt suspension initiative.

Analysts believe that application will be facilitated if Zambia is under an IMF programme.

The copper-rich country missed a second $56.1-million eurobond coupon payment in January, shortly before reaching out to the G20 framework.

The IMF called for greater transparency on debt and expenditure, and a halt on the incurrence of domestic arrears.

It pointed to a recent sharp increase in copper prices as an opportunity to "help smooth the adjustment".

Zambia's government said the discussions had been "positive and constructive".

"Government is committed to secure a programme with the IMF," Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said in a statement.

"We... will pursue our discussions on detailed police measures to return our economy and public finances to a sustainable trajectory."The government is grappling to recover the economic setbacks of coronavirus and garner public support ahead of general elections in August.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Police China David Progress Zambia January February August November December From Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

9 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

9 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

10 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

9 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

9 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.