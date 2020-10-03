Buenos Aires, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Argentina coach Mario Ledesma on Friday called up a 45-strong squad, including 10 players from the French Top 14, for the November 7-December 12 Rugby Championship to be held in Australia.

There is a notable call-up for in-form Racing 92 winger Juan Imhoff, who last played for Los Pumas in the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final back in 2015. Imhoff has been a key player as the Parisian club made their way to the final of the European Champions Cup.

Other Top 14 players include the Stade Francais trio of fly-half Nicolas Sanchez, lock Marcos Kremer and backrower Pablo Matera, the Toulon duo of flanker Facundo Isa and winger Ramiro Moyano, the Bordeaux-Begles pair of lock Guido Petti and winger Santiago Cordero, La Rochelle hooker Facundo Bosch and Pau prop Ignacio Calles.

Among the injury-enforced absentees are Leicester lock Tomas Lavanini (ankle) and Jaguares centre Matias Moroni (knee).

With the aim of resurrecting Test rugby in a Covid-disrupted year, Argentina kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against world champions South Africa in Brisbane on November 7 before then taking on New Zealand and Australia in Sydney.

Argentina squadTomas Albornoz, Matias Alemanno, Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Facundo Bosch, Rodrigo Bruni, Ignacio Calas, Ignacio Calles, Sebastian Cancelliere, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo De la Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Joaquín Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Rodrigo Fernandez Criado, Jose Luis Gonzalez, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Francisco Gorrissen, Santiago Grondona, Juan Imhoff, Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lezana, Juan Cruz Mallia, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, Domingo Miotti, Juian Montoya, Ramiro Moyano, Matias Orlando, Joaquin Oviedo, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Enrique Pieretto, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Socino, Lucio Sordoni, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Federico Wegrzyn, Juan Pablo Zeiss