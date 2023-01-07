UrduPoint.com

'Immense' Granerud Claims Four Hills Ski Jumping Title

Bischofshofen, Austria, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud claimed the prestigious Four Hills ski jump title on Friday by winning the final leg at Bischofshofen in Austria.

Already victorious at Oberstdorf and Garmisch in Germany, and then second at Innsbruck on Wednesday, the 26-year-old racked up 313.4 points.

Anze Lanisek of Slovenia (305.5 points) and Poland's Dawid Kubacki (303.7) rounded out the podium.

Granerud also finished the tournament on a record 1,191.

2 points, 33 ahead of Kubacki and 62.2 points in front of Lanisek.

"It's so amazing. To be able to experience this in sport, in your career, is amazing," Granerud told Eurosport.

"The Four Hills is special and will forever be special. The emotions get so much bigger, you really feel the pressure in Four Hills, it's so immense.

"To be able to repeatedly perform jumps at the level I have done, I am so proud of myself."Granerud is the first Norwegian to win the Four Hills since Anders Jacobsen in 2007.

