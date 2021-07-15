UrduPoint.com
Immense Potential For Pak-Uzbek Trade Ties To Flourish: FM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) , July 15 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had vast potential to explore the opportunities of bilateral trade and investment for their mutual interest.

The foreign minister, who is part of the official delegation of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Tashkent and attended the Pak-Uzbek Business Forum, said the business community from the two sides showed immense interest in bilateral engagement.

He mentioned that the Pak-Uzbek Business Forum was attended by around 130 representatives of leading companies and business houses from Pakistan.

He said the activity resulted in signing of agreements worth $453 million and hoped that it would lead to further strengthening of bilateral trade.

