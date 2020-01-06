Immobile double lifts Lazio after insulted Balotelli scores for Brescia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Mario Balotelli warded off the insults from travelling Lazio fans to strike the first goal of the decade in Italy but the title-chasers hit back with a Ciro Immobile double to snatch a late win at ten-man Brescia on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi's side stretched their winning streak to nine consecutive league games and are three points behind leaders Inter Milan and Juventus who play on Monday.

Immobile struck the winner after 91 minutes, having also converted from the penalty spot before the break.

But the game was overshadowed by insulting chants aimed at Italy international Balotelli in the first half an hour.

"Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism," Balotelli posted on Instagram after the game.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool player was targeted every time he got the ball.

Balotelli, however, picked up where he left off before the winter break opening the scoring after 18 minutes for the promoted side.

The 29-year-old pulled clear of Luiz Felipe to volley in his first home goal for Brescia and first of the decade.

He also scored the first goal of the previous decade in January 2010 with Inter Milan.

"It's already the second time," Balotelli was heard telling referee Gianluca Manganiello after half an hour, with the latter replying: "Now I'll take care of it".

Inzaghi gestured wildly on front of the Lazio fans to stop the chanting, as an announcement was read over the stadium speakers reminding fans that play would be suspended and their club penalised if they continued.

Brescia fans tried to drown out the insults with whistles and cheering which Balotelli applauded.

In November, Balotelli was the subject of monkey chants at Verona while Brescia president Massimo Cellino also came under fire after describing Balotelli's difficult situation at the promoted Serie A club as "black".