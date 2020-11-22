UrduPoint.com
Immobile Helps Lazio Win At Rain-drenched Crotone

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Ciro Immobile scored on his return from coronavirus isolation as Lazio beat rock-bottom Crotone 2-0 under driving rain in southern Italy on Saturday.

Immobile's diving header put Lazio ahead in the 21st minute on a waterlogged pitch after storms in the sole of Italy.

It was the fourth Serie A goal in six games this term for the top scorer in Europe last season, who had missed Lazio's previous two league games.

The Italy international was also involved in the second goal, sending Joaquin Correa through just before the hour mark as the rain briefly subsided in Calabria.

Argentine Correa fired in his first league goal this season from a tight angle through the legs of Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.

"Ciro's a leader, scoring a very important goal in a difficult match," said coach Simone Inzaghi, whose side moved up to fifth in the early Serie A table.

"We had problems with Covid and injuries. Today we had important players out like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic... those who replaced them gave their best.

"I'm happy for Correa, he scored in the Champions League and today in the league.

"Let's not forget that he arrived on Friday after two days of travel and with jetlag. I asked him for this huge sacrifice and he repaid me today." Crotone fell to their sixth defeat in eight games as they remain winless in their return to the top flight after two seasons in Serie B.

Champions Juventus, in sixth position, host Cagliari later Saturday looking to close the gap on leaders AC Milan, who play at third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

Later Saturday, seventh-placed Atalanta visit promoted Spezia.

