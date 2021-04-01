UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Immortal Protection: Covid-themed Offerings For Malaysia 'Tomb Sweeping Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Immortal protection: Covid-themed offerings for Malaysia 'Tomb Sweeping Day'

Rawang, Malaysia, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Paper masks and goggles are among offerings that ethnic Chinese in Malaysia will burn to mark "Tomb Sweeping Day", hoping their ancestors can use them to fight the coronavirus in the afterlife.

Qingming is one of the most important dates for Chinese communities, and is observed across East and Southeast Asia.

During the festival, which this year falls on Sunday, it is customary for Chinese to offer prayers, sweep their loved ones' graves and burn paper models of items that could be useful in the afterlife.

These can range from money and shoes to yachts and planes -- but the pandemic has led to the addition of virus-themed offerings.

A shop in the town of Rawang, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, is selling a set of paper masks with small boxes carrying pictures of goggles, a bottle of hand sanitiser and a thermometer.

"We want our ancestors to realise the importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic, so we introduced this," store owner Jacky Hoi told AFP, holding a packet containing the items.

He believes the set will prove popular in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where about a quarter of the country's 32 million inhabitants are ethnic Chinese, as it "will let our ancestors have a chance to fight the pandemic".

Hoi is missing one important thing -- a paper vaccine -- something he says that he is yet to come across when ordering the items from China.

Chinese in Malaysia will be observing "Tomb Sweeping Day" for the first time since 2019, as activities related to the festival were cancelled last year due to a virus lockdown.

Rules will be implemented to prevent infections, including a cap on the number of people allowed to take part and a time limit on prayers.

Malaysia was hit by a new Covid-19 wave in recent months. The number of cases has started to decline, although health authorities are still reporting around 1,000 infections and several deaths every day.

Related Topics

China Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Money Sunday 2019 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

8 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

8 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

7 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

7 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.