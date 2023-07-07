Open Menu

Impact Of Fukushima Water Release On South Korea 'negligible': Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Seoul, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant would have "negligible consequences" for South Korea, Seoul said Friday, as it tried to assuage rising public concern.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week gave the green light for a decades-long project to discharge accumulated water from the plant, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the eastern coast of Japan in 2011.

But the plan has encountered widespread public opposition and protests in South Korea, and even panic-buying of salt based on fears that the Fukushima water will pollute the ocean and the salt sourced from seawater.

South Korea conducted its own separate review of Tokyo's plan, and found Japan would meet or exceed key international standards, policy coordination minister Bang Moon-kyu told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

The study, which focused on whether the discharge would affect South Korean waters, found it would have "negligible consequences", the minister said.

It would take up to 10 years for the treated water released from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean to circulate back into the seas around the Korean peninsula, Bang said.

By then, the radiation level "is projected... to be scientifically irrelevant", he added.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi will visit Seoul from Friday, but the agency's review has not alleviated strong resistance in South Korea to the discharge plan, with some opposition lawmakers even going on hunger strike in protest.

"Japan wants to release the wastewater into the sea because it's the easiest and cheapest way to do so," Woo Won-shik, an MP who has been on hunger strike at the parliament in Seoul since June 26, told AFP.

