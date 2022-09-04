UrduPoint.com

Implementation Over PM's Relief To Power Consumers Takes Place

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Implementation over PM's relief to power consumers takes place

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The implementation process for grant of relief to power consumers over fuel charge adjustment (FCA) as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif began with the issuance of a notification by the relevant ministry.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Non-ToU domestic, non-protected consumers having 201-300 units consumption would not pay any FCA in August billing month. All the power distribution companies including K-Electric had been directed to implement the decision.

The fuel charge adjustment was added in the electricity bills for the month of August which drew citizens' protest.

Under the prime minister's direction, the revised bills were being issued besides, an extension in due date.

Those consumers who had paid their August bills would get the credit of the FCA amount in their September bills, the notification said.

