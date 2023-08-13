Open Menu

Import, Export Volume Of China's Jiangsu Reaches 2.93 Trln Yuan In Jan.-July

Published August 13, 2023

Import, export volume of China's Jiangsu reaches 2.93 trln yuan in Jan.-July

NANJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) --:East China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province recorded a total import and export volume of 2.93 trillion Yuan (about 409.29 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to July, the customs of Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu, said Sunday.

The figure, including exports of 1.89 trillion yuan and imports of 1.04 trillion yuan, accounted for 12.4 percent of China's total volume of imports and exports during the same period.

Growth of private enterprises in terms of imports and exports over the past seven months was outstanding, totaling 1.28 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.4 percent, while the province's foreign-invested enterprises and state-owned enterprises achieved import and export volumes of 1.39 trillion yuan and 255.

9 billion yuan, respectively.

Jiangsu's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 853.92 billion yuan, accounting for 29.2 percent of the total. The amount of 853.92 billion yuan was an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Exports of mobile phones, automotive parts and ships showed rapid growth in the first seven months of 2023, reaching 79.19 billion yuan, 46.46 billion yuan, and 35.09 billion yuan, respectively. These figures represented year-on-year growth rates of 31.6 percent, 17.7 percent, and 43.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports of lithium-ion batteries and electric passenger vehicles amounted to 55.21 billion yuan and 4.93 billion yuan, increasing 51.4 percent and 408.5 percent, respectively. Enditem

