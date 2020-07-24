UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imported Commercial Car Sales Dip 12 Pct In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Imported commercial car sales dip 12 pct in June

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier on an economic slowdown, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 324 units in June from 366 a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

"Demand for commercial vehicles has been on the decline since last year amid a slowing economy.

This year, the new coronavirus outbreak is also weighing on vehicle sales," a KAIDA official said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

From January to June, overall sales fell 18 percent to 2,101 from 2,569 in the year-ago period, KAIDA said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Man South Korea January June Market From Industry Volvo Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 24, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

9 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

10 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.