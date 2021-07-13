Imported inflation risks generally controllable: Chinese customs

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The risks of imported inflation are generally controllable in China though the rise in international bulk commodity prices has pushed up the production costs of enterprises, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Tuesday.

At present, China's economy is continuing its stable and sound performance and factors conducive to stabilizing prices are also increasing, GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen told a press conference.

The State Council, China's cabinet, has taken a slew of measures to guarantee the supply of bulk commodities and stabilize prices, Li said, adding that as the effect of the policies continues to unleash, the market will maintain stability.