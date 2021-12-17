UrduPoint.com

Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand's Carbon Footprint

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Greenhouse gas emissions embodied in New Zealand's imported goods and services in the year ending in December 2019 increased 3.2 percent from the previous year.

The number climbed to 30,728 kilotons, accounting for 51 percent of New Zealand's carbon footprint, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

This rise was largely driven by the increasing emissions embodied in imported manufactured goods, which were up 5.6 percent from 2018, Stats NZ said.

"Consumption-based emission statistics present a broader picture of how international trade, producers, and consumers influence our carbon footprint. They illustrate how a nation's consumption and lifestyle choices impact on emissions," environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said in a statement.

The consumption-based approach, which accounts for the emissions embodied in trade, allocates all emissions associated with the production and distribution of a good or service to the final consumer, Oakley said.

