UrduPoint.com

Imprisonment ,fine For Anyone Transporting People Without Hajj Permit, Public Security Warns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Imprisonment ,fine for anyone transporting people without Hajj permit, Public Security Warns

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:The General Directorate of Public Security stated that anyone caught while transporting people without a Hajj permit, in violation of the Hajj regulations and instructions, would be subject to imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months and a fine of up to SAR 50,000 for each violator transported.

Public Security indicated that the financial fine multiplies with the number of violators transferred. It stressed that the penalty for the carrier will include a demand for the confiscation of the land means of transport by a court ruling, and the deportation of the violating carrier if he is an expatriate, after executing the penalty.

The expatriate will be denied from entering the Kingdom according to the periods specified by the law.

Public Security also called on citizens and residents to abide by the regulations and instructions of Hajj and Umrah, warning at the same time of fake Hajj campaigns. Moreover, it called on them to report any of such campaigns by calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

Related Topics

Hajj Riyadh Fine Makkah Same Saudi Arabia Riyals From Court

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

15 minutes ago
 UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

58 minutes ago
 PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day lo ..

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

1 hour ago
 PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.