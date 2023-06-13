Imprisonment ,fine for anyone transporting people without Hajj permit, Public Security Warns

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:The General Directorate of Public Security stated that anyone caught while transporting people without a Hajj permit, in violation of the Hajj regulations and instructions, would be subject to imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months and a fine of up to SAR 50,000 for each violator transported.

Public Security indicated that the financial fine multiplies with the number of violators transferred. It stressed that the penalty for the carrier will include a demand for the confiscation of the land means of transport by a court ruling, and the deportation of the violating carrier if he is an expatriate, after executing the penalty.

The expatriate will be denied from entering the Kingdom according to the periods specified by the law.

Public Security also called on citizens and residents to abide by the regulations and instructions of Hajj and Umrah, warning at the same time of fake Hajj campaigns. Moreover, it called on them to report any of such campaigns by calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.