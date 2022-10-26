Improved seed, fertilizer distributed among farmers in N.Afghanistan

SHIBERGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Afghan provincial administration distributed improved seed and fertilizer to nearly 16,000 farmers in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province on Wednesday, provincial head for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Qari Abadullah Ansar said.

"Using improved seed and fertilizer in farmlands would have a positive impact and therefore we began distribution of the agricultural materials to the farmers in the provincial capital Shiberghan and all the districts of the province," Ansar told reporters.

"The package includes 800 tons of improved seed of wheat and 1,600 tons of chemical fertilizer and is distributed among 15,863 farmers across the province today," Ansar added.

Welcoming the step, local farmer Gul Agha told Xinhua, "We have suffered due to consecutive drought over the past years. We need more support." The farmer added that he hoped to harvest desired grain after using the improved seed this time.

The Taliban-run caretaker government has promised to support farmers in boosting agricultural products and irrigating more than 600,000 hectares of land in the northern Balkh province and the neighboring Jawzjan and Faryab provinces over the next five years.