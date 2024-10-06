Improved transport facilities: A boon for Capital commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In recent years, Islamabad has witnessed a transformative upgrade to its public transportation system enhancing the commuting experience for its citizens, especially women.

Spearheaded by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), these changes have introduced a new era of inclusivity, safety and convenience, addressing long-standing mobility and accessibility challenges faced by female commuters.

In a city dominated by private cars, those reliant on public transport—mainly women, students and low-income groups—found themselves disproportionately affected.

Therefore, the introduction of modern bus services, including the Metro Bus and the Green and Blue Line networks, have proved to be game changers.

Equipped with air-conditioned buses, fixed schedules and dedicated lanes, these services have alleviated many of the burdens previously experienced by commuters.

The Metro Bus, in particular, with its strategically placed stops, has become a lifeline for women, allowing them to travel for work, education and other duties without the hassle of long waits or overcrowding.

What makes these services different from previously run private transport between twin cities are the seats reserved for women and families, creating a more comfortable and respectful travel environment.

Enhanced safety measures at bus stations, including proper lighting, CCTV surveillance and security personnel, have further bolstered female travelers’ confidence in using public transport throughout the day.

Maryam Sultan, a high school teacher commuting from Rawalpindi to Islamabad, shared her enthusiasm for the upgraded transport system.

“As a working woman, the new bus services have been a game changer for me. Before the Metro, it was exhausting and sometimes intimidating to rely on the old vans. Now, I feel much safer traveling to and from work, especially during the evening hours.”

She noted that the reserved seating for women makes a big difference and said that now many of her female colleagues were using public transport regularly. “It has surely made it easier for us to travel safely,respectfully and reach our destination well on time.”

The impacts of this progress in the public transport system extend beyond mere transportation for bringing significant social and economic changes in their lives.

With reliable and affordable transport options now available, this newfound mobility has reduced economic barriers, enabling women to travel independently rather than relying on costly alternatives such as ride-hailing services.

“The recent launch of ‘Pink Bus Service’ is an appreciable addition to Capital’s transportation system and mode of easy travelling for both male and female commuters,” remarked Sadia Khan, a university student.

“This also speaks loud of the government’s commitment to facilitate women’s mobility, with 10 routes designated specifically for female students, teachers and other female travelers from rural to urban areas,” she stated.

With operations running from early morning to late afternoon, this service, she said enables women to have safe and accessible transport tailored to their needs.

The Capital Development Authority is also adding electric buses to the city’s fleet with 30 such buses are already operational on routes connecting major healthcare and educational institutions, with a flat fare of Rs50.

The arrival of an additional fleet of buses, along with ongoing discussions about technology transfer for electric vehicle manufacturing in Pakistan, signals a commitment to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly public transport system.

Huma Rafique, a working woman, expressed her satisfaction with the new electric transport options.

“As a working lady, I find the public e-transport not only cheaper but also eco-friendly compared to other modes. I truly appreciate the government’s efforts in launching this mega project,” she said.

The improvements in Islamabad’s transport infrastructure reflect a broader commitment to inclusive urban planning as the ongoing modernization efforts are not just physical upgrades; but represent a cultural shift toward equal access to public services, empowering women to navigate the city on their own terms.

According to Deputy Director General Islamabad Public Transport Wing of CDA, Belarusian Deputy Minister for Industries, Aleksei Kushnarenko in his recent visit to the authority offered full support regarding electric buses in Islamabad.

“It is in line with the CDA’s vision for cleaner and more efficient transportation and the CDA has already launched electric buses in the city covering different areas of Islamabad,” he said.

The introduction of electric buses is a step towards modernizing Islamabad's transport infrastructure and the recent improvements in its transport system are a continuation of a broader pattern seen during the tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments.

The PML-N has consistently prioritized infrastructure development as a cornerstone of its governance, with a particular focus on modernizing transport systems across the country.

During the party’s previous tenures, landmark projects such as the Lahore Metro Bus and the Orange Line Train were launched, setting new standards for public transport in Pakistan.

“These projects revolutionized urban commuting by providing affordable, reliable, and efficient transport solutions,” said a female student Faryal Chaudhry. “Metro bus services in twin cities and the Capital are glaring examples of the PML-N’s commitment to improving infrastructure and facilitating common people.”

Being the infrastructure development and mass transit systems, the hallmarks of their development strategy, their initiatives to improving inter-city and intra-city mobility not only brings pleasant changes to masses lives but also boost economic activity.

APP/smd/maz