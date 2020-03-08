UrduPoint.com
Improving 'brutal' Paris: Key Issue In French Capital's Vote

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Improving 'brutal' Paris: key issue in French capital's vote

Paris, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Despite its famed culture, food and romance, Paris can be rough going for residents contending with daily traffic congestion, smog, petty crime, sky-high rents and even rats.

When Parisians head to the ballot box to elect their mayor in the first round of France's local elections next weekend, it will be with such daily life concerns in mind -- party politics a distant second consideration.

"The city of Paris is brutal for its inhabitants, a city whose condition has deteriorated," mayoral candidate Agnes Buzyn of President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party said ahead of the March 15 vote.

That will be followed by a second round a week later.

Buzyn is among a handful of leading candidates vying for the post of mayor, a prestigious post that helped propel former city chief Jacques Chirac to the presidency.

The vote takes place amid a coronavirus outbreak that has already killed a dozen and infected hundreds more on French soil, moving the government to ban mass gatherings.

An OpinionWay poll found almost a third of registered voters were "concerned" about the risk of infection at voting stations, but three-quarters said they were against postponing the election.

The Paris election will deal with "the concrete aspects of everyday life -- transport, pollution, security... housing, and these are becoming more and more important," political analyst Jean Garrigues told AFP.

