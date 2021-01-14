UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Emerges As 'indomitable' In ICC's Pacesetters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:21 AM

Imran Khan emerges as 'indomitable' in ICC's pacesetters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Imran Khan, the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team and the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan, who led green shirts to the marvelous 1992 World Cricket Cup triumph, once again emerged as the highest rated captain on Wednesday, beating some of the recent playing sensations, including Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning, and AB de Villiers in the ICC's twitter polls.

According to an International Cricket Council's (ICC) tweet, "The indomitable Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain, beating Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning, and AB de Villiers in the poll." Cricket buffs and fans were invited to take part in the polls and vote for the best geniuses among the 'pacesetters' whose captaincy also proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers.

According to the results, Imran Khan, one of Pakistan's greatest and leader of the 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph topped with 47.3% votes, Virat Kohli, the inimitable – batsman and captain extraordinaire got 46.2%, AB de Villiers also known as Mr 360– a South Africa wonder could attract 6% and Meg Lanning, the woman who led Australia to multiple World Cup titles polled only 0.5%.

A total of 536,346 votes were polled.

Imran Khan's test batting average remained 52.34 and bowling average 20.26 when he spearheaded the team in the Test matches showing marked improvement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

