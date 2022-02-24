UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Meets Putin With Bilateral, Regional Agenda In Focus

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Imran Khan meets Putin with bilateral, regional agenda in focus

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a one-on-one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.

PM Imran Khan, earlier on his arrival at Kremlin - the executive headquarters of the Russian Federation, was warmly received by President Putin.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as an historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

On the invitation of President Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the Russian capital Wednesday on a two-day visit where he was given a guard of honour at the airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Abdur Razzak Gas Commerce Airport

Recent Stories

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Tie ..

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Ties Logical End to 'Russophobic ..

2 minutes ago
 University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

2 minutes ago
 US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia ..

US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia-Ukraine escalating conflict

2 minutes ago
 ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: ch ..

ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: chairman

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  e ..

Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  especially defense cooperation: ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>