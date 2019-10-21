UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Says He Was 'amazed' By How Diana's Death Affected Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he had apprised Britain's Prince William about how much Princes Diana 'was loved' in Pakistan during a luncheon meeting with him at the PM House .

Diana, Princess of Wales, who was a friend of Imran Khan, died in car crash in 1997 -- just three months before her visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, PM Khan said he told the Duke of Cambridge that Diana's death sent shock waves through even the most rural parts of the nation. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a five-day tour of Pakistan this week, following in late Diana's footsteps.

Speaking to CNN correspondent Max Foster, PM Khan said: "I met Prince William after 23 years. Last time I met him he was a boy, along with Prince Harry and they came with their mother to my ex-mother in law's house." "I was telling Prince William that I was in the outbacks – my constituency, whiich is Mianwali-I, is really considered an outback and it's really quite wild there.

"I was touring my constituency when I heard of the accident and I can tell you that the impact it had on the people shocked me.

"I mean, these were rural peasants. I wouldn't have even thought they would have heard of Princess Di.

"But when they heard of accident and her death. It was just… I was ammazed at how Princess Diana had penetrated, even in these rural Constituencies." When asked how Prince William responded to this, he replied: 'I think it was important for him to know how much she was loved in this country.' Imran also spoke about his ambition to be Prime Minister, an aim he told the Prince about on their first meeting.

He said: "I'd just started my political party. It's 23 years since I started my political movement and I assumed that it would be very easy, here's my party and I would go out and people would vote for me! Little did I realize what I would go through to get here!"I mean, God, it's a lifetime, the struggle of becoming a Prime Minister in a country, where unfortunately I had to fight two mafias. "

