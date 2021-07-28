UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Says Person Committing Rape 'solely' Responsible For Crime, Never The Victim

Imran Khan says person committing rape 'solely' responsible for crime, never the victim

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that anyone who commits rape is "solely" responsible for the crime, never the victim.

"So let's be clear about that," he said on Tuesday, when asked by the anchor of Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), an American television network, about his recent remarks with regard to rape that drew criticism from some individuals and women groups.

"Anyone who commits rape, solely and solely, that person is responsible," PM Khan said in the course of his interview with PBS Newshour host, Judy Woodruff.

"No matter whatever — how much ever a woman is provocative or whatever she wears, the person who commits rape, he is fully responsible. Never is the victim responsible," he added in response to her question.

"My comments were completely taken out of context," Imran Khan said, adding that he was simply talking about Pakistan society, wherein there has been a sharp rise in sex crimes. "And sex crime does not include just women. More than rape are child abuse, which is going through the roof." His comments were in that context, the prime minister said, pointing out that he used the word purdah. "In Islam," he added, "purdah does not mean just clothes.

And purdah is not restricted to women only, but that is for men as well -- It means bringing the temptation down in a society." "This is what I was talking about -- and it was taken out of — deliberately," he regretted. "I know all the interviews I have given. Never would I say such a stupid thing where a person who's raped is responsible somehow — it's always the rapist that is responsible." Asked whether islam complicates Pakistan's ability to take a stronger stand vis-a-vis violence against women, the Prime minister said, "Absolutely not." Islam, he said, gives dignity, respect to women. Having traveled all over the world, he said in Pakistan and other Muslim countries, women are treated with more respect and dignity.

"You have odd cases everywhere in the world, but you look at the situation in Pakistan even now, I mean, look at the rape cases here. Compare them to Western countries --they are minuscule compared to them.

"Yes, we have our issues. We have some cultural problems. Every nation has that. But that comes with cultural evolution, with education. But, as far as a woman's dignity goes, respect, I can say, after going all over the world, this society gives more respect and dignity to women."

