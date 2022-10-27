UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Long March Destined To Fail: Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Imran Khan's long march destined to fail: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's long march would prove a sure flop show.

Talking to the media in London, he said, "Write down my words, the long march will fail." Imran Khan was himself a thief and involved in large-scale corruption. He was not capable to bring any revolution to the country.

Commenting on PTI leader Faisal Vawda's press conference, he said Vawda has also said that the long march would spill blood.

The PML-N supremo said that Imran Khan was not a revolutionary but a liar, adding that he called people thieves, but he was the biggest fraudster with undeniable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana, and robbery worth over Rs.

50 billion.

"Tell me what was the bigger theft than foreign funding," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the long march aimed to destroy Pakistan and spread anarchy. "Now they need other things because their politics was also failing, and their plans A, B, and C were also meeting a tragic end due to which they were trying to spread chaos."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Robbery London Muslim Media Blood Billion Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

11 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

11 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

11 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.