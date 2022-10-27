ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's long march would prove a sure flop show.

Talking to the media in London, he said, "Write down my words, the long march will fail." Imran Khan was himself a thief and involved in large-scale corruption. He was not capable to bring any revolution to the country.

Commenting on PTI leader Faisal Vawda's press conference, he said Vawda has also said that the long march would spill blood.

The PML-N supremo said that Imran Khan was not a revolutionary but a liar, adding that he called people thieves, but he was the biggest fraudster with undeniable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana, and robbery worth over Rs.

50 billion.

"Tell me what was the bigger theft than foreign funding," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the long march aimed to destroy Pakistan and spread anarchy. "Now they need other things because their politics was also failing, and their plans A, B, and C were also meeting a tragic end due to which they were trying to spread chaos."