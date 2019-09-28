UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Meets Guterres; Reminds UN, World Of Responsibility On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Imran meets Guterres; reminds UN, world of responsibility on Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and underscored the responsibility of the world body and international community to take urgent steps to save lives and help resolve the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the prime minister commended the secretary general for his clear articulation of the UN position on the Kashmir dispute.

He briefed the UN chief on the 54-day long siege of over eight million Kashmiris amidst communications blackout. Such a draconian lockdown had no parallel in recent history, and the need for its immediate lifting could not be stressed enough, he added.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's rejection of Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as those were in clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human right violations by India in the held Kashmir, the prime minister underlined that India's recent actions represented a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses.

He highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India's illegal and irresponsible actions.

The UN secretary general reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu August From Million

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

41 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

1 hour ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

50 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

50 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

54 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.