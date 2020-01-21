Imran, Trump discuss bilateral, regional issues, including Kashmir, Afghanistan

DAVOS:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met here with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2020 on Tuesday, and discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Kashmir and the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister along with his delegation reached here earlier in the day on a three-day official visit to attend the World Economic Forum.

The prime minister, in his remarks, said,"Fortunately the USA (United States of America) and Pakistan are on the same page on Afghan issue. Transition talks are being held between the Afghan government and Taliban." He reiterated his government's resolve that Pakistan wished for peace in the region and would continue playing its role for South Asia's stability.

The US president referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as his friend and said he would speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

"What's going on between Pakistan and India … if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it's an honour to be here with my friend," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "The Pakistan-India conflict is a very big issue for us in Pakistan and we expect the US to always play its part in deescalating the tensions, because no other country can." When a reporter asked President Trump whether he would visit Pakistan considering he was already set to visit India, he said he was meeting the premier in Davos, that the two countries had a good relationship, and that "we've never been closer with Pakistan" — referring to the improving bilateral ties.

"And this is a big statement," he added.

He is expected to visit India later this month, marking his first visit after taking up his post in the White House.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders. The last time President Trump and Prime Minster Imran Khan met in 2019.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, and special assistants Syed ZulfiQar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Moeed Yusuf also attended the meeting.