ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that if anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi's antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said "From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading 'jathas' to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book."