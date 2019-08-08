In a London workshop, artisans craft bespoke globes

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :In 2008, Peter Bellerby set out to buy his father a high quality handmade globe as an 80th birthday present.

When he could not find one, the Briton decided to make it himself -- and, in the process, catapulted himself into a new profession.

Just over a decade later, his company Bellerby and Co claims to be the finest globemaker in the world, selling tailor-made products to an array of international buyers.

They include heads of state and big companies as well as everyday people wanting to mark a special occasion.

"There's no one really making bespoke globes like this, with the involvement we have with customers," Bellerby told AFP, during a tour of his 4,000-square-foot (370-square-metre) manufacturing studio on a quiet London backstreet.

It was littered with half-finished globes as his team of two dozen illustrators, painters, cartographers, constructors, engravers and woodworkers toiled beneath strips of paper drying on washing lines overhead.

"It's not a career you ever think about," the 54-year-old said.

"I'm really proud of where we've got to." The scale of the operation contrasts with its humble beginnings when Bellerby, an ex-property developer among other former professions, began making just a handful of globes each year in a small shop around the corner.

Now the business turns out around 600 globes annually -- some destined to sit in grand mansions and aboard yachts.

They range in size and price, with the smallest starting at 1,200 Pounds (1,300 Euros, $1,500) and the biggest costing around 79,000 pounds.